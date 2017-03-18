Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf plays in Spring Citrus Challenge

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Women's Golf - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s golf will enjoy a tournament atmosphere for the first time this spring when they begin play at Morehead State’s Spring Citrus Challenge at RedTail Golf Course in Sorrento, Florida; the three-day event begins 8:18am CT, Sunday.

Austin Peay Women's Golf to play in Morehead State's three day tournament the Spring citrus Challenge starting Sunday. (APSU Sports Information)

The 14-squad event features five schools from the Ohio Valley Conference—Jacksonville State, Eastern Illinois and Murray State join the Govs and host Eagles. Western Illinois, Towson, Florida Gulf Coast, Akron, Western Kentucky, Northern Kentucky, UMKC, Marshall and Texas A&M Corpus-Christi round out the field.

Head coach Sara Robson will roll out a lineup featuring Taylor Goodley, Ashton Goodley, Morgan Kauffman, Amber Bosworth and Meghann Stamps—a familiar lineup, as it’s both the same lineup the Govs used a week ago and features the full complement of healthy Governors available to Robson again this week.

The par-72 track measures out to 5,929 yards—the Govs will go off Hole No. 10 with Jacksonville State and Marshall beginning 9:18am CT, Sunday.

“This is a great golf course,” Robson said. “Placement is key here, so we will have to pay attention to yardages and stay focused to get where we need to be.”

This will be Austin Peay’s first journey to Morehead State’s home tournament since 2015—back then, it was called the MSU Ocala Spring Invitational and it was competed at Juliette Falls Golf Resort. Then a sophomore, Kauffman fashioned two 79s in the first and third round and was tied for second among Governors; Austin Peay finished 17th as a team.

Shotgun starts are scheduled for holes No. 1 and No. 10 beginning 7:30am CT, with inclement weather not scheduled to be a factor. While there will be no live scoring for the event, results will be found on LetsGoPeay.com at the conclusion of play each day.


