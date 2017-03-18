TBI adds ongoing Amber Alert suspect Tad Cummins to Tennessee’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” List

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has a new addition to its ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list: Tad Cummins, of Columbia.

Cummins (DOB 7-1-66) is wanted by the Maury County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to face charges of Aggravated Kidnapping and Sexual Contact with a Minor.

On March 13th, Cummins kidnapped 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas.

Cummins is believed to be armed with two handguns and should be considered dangerous.

He is possibly driving a 2015 silver Nissan Rogue, with Tennessee tag 976-ZPT.

Cummins is a white man, who stand 6’00” and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with general information about their whereabouts should contact 1.800.TBI.FIND. There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. If anyone sees the vehicle and plate mentioned above, call 911 immediately.

Additional information about the AMBER Alert can be found online: www.tn.gov/tbi/topic/active-amber-alerts.

