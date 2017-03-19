|
APSU Beach Volleyball gets 5-0 win over UT Martin at Governors Beach Duals
APSU Sports Information
Franklin, TN – The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team swept UT Martin Saturday evening to complete the Governors Beach Duals, the program’s first home tournament, after falling to Central Arkansas in match on Saturday at the Franklin Beach House.
Match Results
Match 1
Central Arkansas 5, Austin Peay 0
1. Stephanie Pollnow/Hayley Tippett (UCA) def. Ginny Gerig/Kristen Stucker (APSU) 21-12, 21-17
2. Heather Schnars/Kate Elman (UCA) def. Christina White/Jenna Panning (APSU) 21-12, 21-11
3. MC Rogers/Kristine Hjembo (UCA) def. MiMi Arrington/Kaitlyn Teeter (APSU) 21-17, 21-6
4. Kellen Dunn/Mackenzie Dear (UCA) def. Allie O’Reilly/Kaylee Taff (APSU) 21-8, 21-16
5. Abbie Harry/Amy South (UCA) def. Ashley Slay/Alexandria Thornton (APSU) 22-20, 25-23
Match 2
Austin Peay 5, UT Martin 0
1. Ginny Gerig/Kristen Stucker (APSU) def. PHILLIPS, Hannah/CATLETT, Macy (UTM) 21-17, 21-13
2. Christina White/Jenna Panning (APSU) def. REIGELSPERGER, Macy/IDEMUDIA, Jemima (UTM) 21-17, 21-13
3. MiMi Arrington/Kaitlyn Teeter (APSU) def. NOFFSINGER, Rachel/GRAY, Hayley (UTM) 21-15, 21-17
4. Alexandria Thornton/Ashley Slay (APSU) def. LEAN, Kelly/COOMBS-JAMES, Saphyr (UTM) 18-21, 21-5, 15-11
5. Kaylee Taff/Allie O’Reilly (APSU) def. No player/No player (UTM), by forfeit
The Govs will travel to Atlanta, Ga. for the GSU Diggin’ Dauls on Saturday, April 1 through Sunday, April 2. APSU will take on Jacksonville State, UAB, LSU and Lincoln Memorial in the event.
