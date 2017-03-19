|
APSU Women’s Tennis beats Belmont 4-3
APSU Sports Information
Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team moved to 2-0 in Ohio Valley Conference action following a thrilling 4-3 win over Belmont Saturday afternoon.
The Govs opened play by winning the doubles point. Ana Albertson and Helena Kuppig earned a 6-4 win at No. 1 doubles, while Lidia Yanes Garcia and Isabela Jovanovic locked up the point with a 6-3 in their No. 3 doubles match.
APSU picked up wins from Lidia Yanes Garcia, 6-3, 7-5, in her No. 1 singles match and from twin sister Claudia Yanes Garcia, 6-3, 6-3, in her No. 2 singles match. Kuppig clinched the match with a 7-6(0), 6-4, win in her No. 3 singles match to earn the win for APSU.
The Govs will open home OVC action on Saturday, March 25th with Jacksonville State at 10:00am.
Match Results
Austin Peay 4, Belmont Women 3
Singles
1. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. Laura Kent (BELW) 6-3, 7-5
2. Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. Lindsey Whitehead (BELW) 6-3, 6-3
3. Helena Kuppig (APSU) def. Laura Van Eeckhoudt (BELW) 7-6 (0-10), 6-4
4. Kendall Warren (BELW) def. Ana Albertson (APSU) 6-2, 6-0
5. Abbie Mather (BELW) def. Brittney Covington (APSU) 6-0, 6-1
6. Suzanna Stapler (BELW) def. Isabela Jovanovic (APSU) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
Doubles
1. Ana Albertson/Helena Kuppig (APSU) def. Lindsey Whitehead/Kendall Warren (BELW) 6-4
2. Laura Kent/Laura Van Eeckhoudt (BELW) def. Claudia Yanes Garcia/Brittney Covington (APSU) 6-3
3. Lidia Yanes Garcia/Isabela Jovanovic (APSU) def. Maddie Gilley/Abbie Mather (BELW) 6-3
