Clarksville Gas and Water announces Madison Street Water Outages and Lane Closures Planned

Tuesday-Wednesday, March 21st-22nd, 2017



Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has planned water valve replacement work on Madison Street on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 21st-22nd, causing water outages and lane closures each day between 8:30am and 2:30pm.

Tuesday’s water outage will affect Madison Street from Malibu Drive to Alfred Drive for water valve replacement at the intersection of Madison Street and West Meadow Drive.

Approximately 50 feet of the outer westbound lane of Madison Street on both sides of the West Meadow Drive intersection will be closed to traffic.

West Meadow Drive will also be closed from Madison Street to South Meadow Circle. Business driveways will be open.

Wednesday’s water outage will affect Madison Street from Liberty Parkway to Golf Club Lane at Memorial Drive for water valve replacement between Crossland Avenue and Drinkard Drive. The outer eastbound lane of Madison Street will also be closed between Crossland Avenue and Drinkard Drive.

Madison Street will be passable during the work; however motorist may experience traffic congestion near the work zones.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

Sections

Topics