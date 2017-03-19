Fort Campbell hosts annual Spring Job Fair

Fort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell’s Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program and Army Community Service’s Employment Readiness Program will host its spring job fairs March 22nd-23rd at Cole Park Commons from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

The job fairs will feature 73 employers each day, representing a wide range of industries that are recruiting for international, national and regional job opportunities.

International and national employers will be featured on March 22nd, and local employers on March 23rd.

The SFL-TAP and ACS-ERP hosts approximately 35 hiring opportunities throughout the year that unite employers with job seekers.

Cole Park Commons is located at 101st Airborne Division Road, Bldg. 1610, Fort Campbell, KY.

For information, call 270.798.9971.

Sections

Topics