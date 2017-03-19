Fort Campbell, KY – Do you have a teenager who is learning to drive or who has just gotten their permit or license? Did you know that SKIESUnlimited offers Drivers Education Classes for teens age 15 to 17?

Classes are available both on post and off post with schedules for Saturdays as well as weekdays.

The cost is $330.00 per student and includes the student workbook, 30 hours of classroom education and 6 hours of behind the wheel training. Deployment discounts can be used for this class.

Bring your own lunch and snacks (microwave is available). All participants must be registered with Child and Youth Services (CYS) prior to enrolling in class.

Upcoming On Post Classes

Monday – Thursday

March 27th-30th, 9:00am to 4:00pm (CMCSS Spring Break)

April 10th-13th, 9:00am to 4:00pm (FC Schools Spring Break)

Upcoming Saturday class sessions

April 8th-29th, May 6th-27th, June 3rd-24th, July 1st-22nd, August 5th-26th

Upcoming weekday (Mon-Thr) class sessions

May 29th-June 1st, June 5th-8th, June 19th-22nd, July 3rd-6th, July 17th-20th

Enroll on line at webtrac.mwr.amy.mil.

For additional information, please call 270.412-5811.

Sections

Topics