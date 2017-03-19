|
SKIESUnlimited offers Drivers Education Classes
Fort Campbell, KY – Do you have a teenager who is learning to drive or who has just gotten their permit or license? Did you know that SKIESUnlimited offers Drivers Education Classes for teens age 15 to 17?
Classes are available both on post and off post with schedules for Saturdays as well as weekdays.
The cost is $330.00 per student and includes the student workbook, 30 hours of classroom education and 6 hours of behind the wheel training. Deployment discounts can be used for this class.
Bring your own lunch and snacks (microwave is available). All participants must be registered with Child and Youth Services (CYS) prior to enrolling in class.
Upcoming On Post Classes
Monday – Thursday
Upcoming Saturday class sessions
Upcoming weekday (Mon-Thr) class sessions
Enroll on line at webtrac.mwr.amy.mil.
For additional information, please call 270.412-5811.
SectionsEducation
TopicsChild and Youth Services, Clarksville Montgomery County School System, CMCSS, Drivers Education Class, Fort Campbell, Morale Welfare & Recreation, MWR, SKIESUnlimited, Spring Break
