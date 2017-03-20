|
Altra Federal Credit Union to hold Home Buying After Hours Mixer on April 13th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – An educational mixer focusing on first time home buying will be held on Thursday, April 13th from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at Old Glory Distillery Co. 451 Alfred Thun Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.
The event is set up as a social mixer where attendees can learn more about home loan options and meet with a Realtor®, appraiser, home inspector, title company representative, and insurance representative who will provide helpful tips on home buying and answer questions.“At Altra, we want to help you live your best life so whether you have questions about where to begin with buying your first home, or if you are a repeat home buyer looking for new information and financing options, this event will help you on your journey to home ownership,” said Dennis Herricks, Vice President of Real Estate Lending for Altra Federal Credit Union.
Attendees will receive a home buying guide and a coupon worth $300.00 off closing costs from Altra. In addition, they will have the opportunity to register for door prizes. Refreshments and appetizers will be provided.
For more information or to reserve your place, call Terri Hancock at 931.920.6515 or Jessica Taylor at 931.920.6544 or sign-up online at www.altra.org by April 12th, 2017.
About Altra Federal Credit Union
Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide, full-service cooperative financial institution with over 92,000 members and $1.2 billion in assets. They currently have 17 locations in eight states. Altra was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Onalaska, WI.
For more information, visit www.altra.org
