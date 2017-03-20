APSU Baseball hosts Arkansas State

Austin Peay (10-9) vs. Arkansas State (11-8)

Tues & Wed, March 21st & 22nd | 6:00pm, 3:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Raymond C. Hand Park

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball team opens a five-game home stand when it hosts Arkansas State in a pair of midweek outings. The Govs and Red Wolves are scheduled to play a 6:00pm, Tuesday contest followed by a 3:00pm, Wednesday affair.

However, inclement weather is in the forecast and the schedule may be modified. Fans should follow the Governors baseball team on Twitter (@AustinPeayBSB) for the latest updates.

Series Notes

First Meeting Since 2012

Austin Peay and Arkansas State have met 13 times previously on the baseball diamond, but this week’s matchup will be the first since 2012. The two teams were slated to play a pair of games last season, but weather halted play early in Game 1 and ultimately washed out the pair.

Red Wolves Hold Slight Lead

Arkansas State owns an 8-5 lead in the all-time series, which dates back to 1995. Austin Peay has won the last two meetings between the teams.The most recent decision saw Greg Bachman deliver a walk off 10-9 victory with an 11th-inning single in the final game of the 2012 Riverview Inn Governors Challenge.

Notably

No Glossing Over Gleason

First baseman Dre Gleason is in rarefied air after the season’s first five weekends as the only Division I player to rank among the Top 6 in batting average (6th, .469), slugging percentage (6th, .844), on-base percentage (6th, .561) and RBI per game (5th, 1.58 per game). He also is the Ohio Valley Conference leader in all four categories.

Power Numbers Still Impress

Austin Peay moved down to third among Division I teams in home runs per game, its average dropping to 1.74 per game after 19 contests. The Govs 33 total home runs (5th in Division I) stands four ahead of record pace set by the 2001 team, which hit 72 home runs in a 62-game schedule (1.16 per game).

Giovannelli Warming Up

After posting just eight hits in his first nine games, second baseman Garrett Giovannelli has found his groove with 15 hits in his last 10 games. Nine of those hits came in a four-game hit streak (March 12-18) that saw him bat .450 and push his average over .300 for the first time since the opening weekend.

Seeking To Snap A Streak

Austin Peay enters the midweek pair against Arkansas State seeking to end its two-game losing streak in midweek outings. The Governors have losses at Tennessee (March 15th) and at Evansville (March 8th) in their last two midweek outings. However, Austin Peay has won its two home midweek outings against Middle Tennessee (February 28th) and Southern Illinois (February 22nd).

Up Next for APSU

OVC Road Opener

Austin Peay continues its five-game homestand when it hosts Ohio Valley Conference leader Tennessee Tech in a three-game series, Friday-Sunday. The Golden Eagles enter the weekend with sweeps at UT Martin and SIU Edwardsville to begin league play.

Follow Along

For additional coverage of Austin Peay’s baseball team, follow the Govs on Twitter @AustinPeayBSB. Austin Peay’s athletics department also maintains several social media accounts @LetsGoPeay (Twitter), /LetsGoPeay (Facebook) and /LetsGoPeay (Instagram).

