APSU’s Morgan Kauffman, Amber Bosworth move up on Day Two in Florida

Sorrento, FL – Although scores improved for Austin Peay State University women’s golf at Morehead State’s Citrus Challenge, Monday, the Govs were unable to gain any ground as they remain in 13th heading into Tuesday’s final round.

After a rough opening round, Austin Peay’s senior duo of Morgan Kauffman and Amber Bosworth rallied back with matching second-round 78s to lead the Govs.

One shot behind the seniors and continuing her steady play was sophomore Taylor Goodley, who is the only Gov to shoot in the 70s for both rounds. Goodley’s 79, paired with her opening-round 75, gives her a team-best share of 28th entering the final round.

“It was a team effort today to get the score back down to a respectable number,” said head coach Sara Robson. “We hit the ball better today, just had a few big numbers we must eliminate to get back to scoring the way we’re capable of scoring. I’m proud of the way they battled through the tough holes and didn’t let those holes dictate the rest of the round.”

Closing out the round for Austin Peay were Ashton Goodley with an 83 (77-83-160; tied for 47th) and freshman Meghann Stamps (86-81-167; t-75th).

“We made a lot of progress today,” Robson said. “Tomorrow we’ll go out and concentrate on trying to put the ball on greens in the right places so we can make putts. We have to focus again on fairway placement off the tee; that’s crucial to playing well on this course.”

The Govs close out the Citrus Challenge with a final 18 holes at RedTail Golf Club, beginning 7:30am CT, Tuesday. The Govs will be paired with Eastern Illinois and a sampling of individuals.

