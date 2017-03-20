Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf sits in 4th at Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

APSU Sports Information

Sevierville, TN – A big move from freshman Alex Vegh and continued steady play from Hunter Tidwell kept Austin Peay State University men’s golf firmly among the top-five as it readies for Tuesday’s final round of play at Sevierville Golf Club’s River Course.

Hunter Tidwell continued his strong play, firing another 71 to move to two-under par for the tournament (71-71-142). He leads the tournament in par-3 (2.75/hole) and par-5 (4.25/hole), but looks to tighten up his play on par-4s (4.30/hole) on the tournament’s final day.

Vegh equaled Tidwell’s 71 on the second day of competition, carding a 152 after two rounds (81-71). His jump from 48th to 33rd was the third-largest of the day.

Sophomore Sean Butscher continued to get up and down on Monday. The sophomore shaved a stroke off his first-round score (74-73-147) and leads the tournament with 29 pars to sit comfortably in 14th.

Senior Erik Hedberg (74-75-149) is tied for 19th, while freshmen Austin Lancaster (78-75-153) and Michael Busse (76-77-153) are tied for 37th—Busse, playing as the individual, maintains a 2.88 par-3 average through 36 holes that is tied for third-best in the tournament.

“As a team, we played a little better today from tee to green but we just couldn’t get enough putts to fall,” said head coach Robbie Wilson. “We missed some birdies chances that could’ve made the difference in a great round.”

The Govs tee off at 9:00am CT, Tuesday, beginning the final round on holes 6-10 alongside Wright State and Belmont.

Box Score

Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

Sevierville Golf Club (River Course)

Sevierville, TN

Dates: March 19th – March 21st

Finish School – Players Round 1 Round 2 Totals 3 Austin Peay State University 297 290 587 7 Hunter Tidwell (1) 71 71 142 T 14 Sean Butscher (2) 74 73 147 T 19 Erik Hedberg (3) 74 75 149 T 33 Alex Vegh (5) 81 71 152 T 37 Austin Lancaster (4) 78 75 153

Sections

Topics