|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University Geography Program examines Global Environment and Development Newer: Fort Campbell receives donation of over 37,000 packages of cookies from Girl Scouts »
Clarksville Police announces 41-A Bypass now open
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the 41-A Bypass has finally been cleared and the road is now open for regular traffic.
Information on the Crash will be release later today once CPD can confirmed family members have been notified.
SectionsNews
Topics41-A Bypass, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed