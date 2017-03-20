Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police announces 41-A Bypass now open

March 20, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the 41-A Bypass has finally been cleared and the road is now open for regular traffic.

Information on the Crash will be release later today once CPD can confirmed family members have been notified.

Clarksville Police Officers investigate vehicle crash on 41-A Bypass Monday morning.

