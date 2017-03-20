Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police releases victim’s name from 41-A Bypass Fatality Crash

March 20, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Monday morning, March 20th at 6:57am, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a vehicle crash involving a Buick Century and ProStar Semi Tractor with a Trailer at 41-A Bypass and Denny Road.

This is the same crash that had the 41-A Bypass closed until 1:15pm Monday afternoon.

According to witnesses and preliminary investigation it appears that the Buick Century driven by Rodney Howard of Clarksville, TN was traveling southbound and for unknown reason drifted into oncoming traffic.

Clarksville Police Officers continue to investigate the fatal vehicle accident this morning on the 41-A Bypass.

The vehicle was struck by a ProStar Semi Tractor with a Trailer driven by William Heckstall from North Carolina.

Mr. Heckstall did apply the brakes prior to Mr. Howard entering northbound traffic but was unable to avoid the head on collision.

Mr. Howard passed away at the scene from his injuries.

The investigator is Investigator John Reyes.  If anyone has any information they are asked to contact him at:

Inv. John Reyes
931.648.0656 ext. 5376 or
John.Reyes@cityofclarksville.com

Mr. Howard’s family has been notified.


