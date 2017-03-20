Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Police reports 41A-Bypass remains Closed

March 20, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is still investigating and trying to clear the roadway as fast as possible.

However the road is still shutdown and Citizens are strongly encouraged to find alternate routes. The 41-A Bypass is shut down from Denny Road to Highway 12.

CPD is unable to provide a time when the road will be reopen.

Road Closure


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives