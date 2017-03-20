|
Clarksville Police reports 41A-Bypass remains Closed
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is still investigating and trying to clear the roadway as fast as possible.
However the road is still shutdown and Citizens are strongly encouraged to find alternate routes. The 41-A Bypass is shut down from Denny Road to Highway 12.
CPD is unable to provide a time when the road will be reopen.
