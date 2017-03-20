Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police reports Vehicle Crash shuts down 41-A Bypass

March 20, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department reports that the 41-A Bypass is shut down from Denny Road to Highway 12 until further notice in reference to a Vehicle Crash involving a Semi Truck. The entire road is closed.

Citizens are asked to find another route because you will not be able to get through. Information will follow on the crash when available.

