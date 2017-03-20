Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Goodley’s put up solid round at Citrus Challenge for APSU Women’s Golf

APSU Women's Golf - Austin Peay State UniversitySorrento, FL – After a wind-swept opening round, Austin Peay State University women’s golf will have ground to make up after opening the Spring Citrus Challenge, hosted by Morehead State, with a 323.

Taylor Goodley and Ashton Goodley contributed solid rounds that have become the norm during their time in Clarksville Tennessee.

Austin Peay Women's Golf sits in 13th after round one at Spring Citrus Challenge. (APSU Sports Information)

Taylor’s opening-round 75 put her in a tie for 12th, four shots behind the leaders and tied for fourth among Ohio Valley Conference competitors.

Ashton was two shots behind her, tied for 21st with a 77—she now has three straight rounds in the 70s for the first time since opening the fall campaign with seven sub-80 rounds in a row.

“I’m proud of the way Taylor and Ashton fought today,” said head coach Sara Robson. “They did a good job controlling their shots in the wind.”

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors saw Morgan Kauffman (85, t-66th), Meghann Stamps (86, t-75th) and Amber Bosworth (87, t-80th) in action for Austin Peay.

In 13th after one round, the Govs look to make up eight shots and bring into the top-10 on Monday.

“We struggled on the greens today,” Robson said. “To move up tomorrow, we need to execute our shots and putt better.”

Action continues from RedTail Golf Course, 7:30am CT, Monday.


