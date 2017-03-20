|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: NASA cargo of Science, Technology Samples Returns to Earth from International Space Station
Goodley’s put up solid round at Citrus Challenge for APSU Women’s Golf
APSU Sports Information
Sorrento, FL – After a wind-swept opening round, Austin Peay State University women’s golf will have ground to make up after opening the Spring Citrus Challenge, hosted by Morehead State, with a 323.
Taylor Goodley and Ashton Goodley contributed solid rounds that have become the norm during their time in Clarksville Tennessee.
Taylor’s opening-round 75 put her in a tie for 12th, four shots behind the leaders and tied for fourth among Ohio Valley Conference competitors.
Ashton was two shots behind her, tied for 21st with a 77—she now has three straight rounds in the 70s for the first time since opening the fall campaign with seven sub-80 rounds in a row.
“I’m proud of the way Taylor and Ashton fought today,” said head coach Sara Robson. “They did a good job controlling their shots in the wind.”
Rounding out the lineup for the Governors saw Morgan Kauffman (85, t-66th), Meghann Stamps (86, t-75th) and Amber Bosworth (87, t-80th) in action for Austin Peay.
In 13th after one round, the Govs look to make up eight shots and bring into the top-10 on Monday.
“We struggled on the greens today,” Robson said. “To move up tomorrow, we need to execute our shots and putt better.”
Action continues from RedTail Golf Course, 7:30am CT, Monday.
SectionsSports
TopicsAmber Bosworth, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Golf, APSU Sports, APSU Women's Golf, Ashton Goodley, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville TN, Lady Govs, MMeghann Stamps, Morehead State, Morgan Kauffman, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Sara Robson, Sorrento FL, Spring Citrus Challenge, Taylor Goodley
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed