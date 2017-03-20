Goodley’s put up solid round at Citrus Challenge for APSU Women’s Golf

APSU Sports Information

Sorrento, FL – After a wind-swept opening round, Austin Peay State University women’s golf will have ground to make up after opening the Spring Citrus Challenge, hosted by Morehead State, with a 323.

Taylor Goodley and Ashton Goodley contributed solid rounds that have become the norm during their time in Clarksville Tennessee.

Taylor’s opening-round 75 put her in a tie for 12th, four shots behind the leaders and tied for fourth among Ohio Valley Conference competitors.

Ashton was two shots behind her, tied for 21st with a 77—she now has three straight rounds in the 70s for the first time since opening the fall campaign with seven sub-80 rounds in a row.

“I’m proud of the way Taylor and Ashton fought today,” said head coach Sara Robson. “They did a good job controlling their shots in the wind.”

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors saw Morgan Kauffman (85, t-66th), Meghann Stamps (86, t-75th) and Amber Bosworth (87, t-80th) in action for Austin Peay.

In 13th after one round, the Govs look to make up eight shots and bring into the top-10 on Monday.

“We struggled on the greens today,” Robson said. “To move up tomorrow, we need to execute our shots and putt better.”

Action continues from RedTail Golf Course, 7:30am CT, Monday.

