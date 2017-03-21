|
APSU Men’s Golf finishes 3rd at Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate
APSU Sports Information
Sevierville, TN – On Tuesday, March 21st, tremendous final rounds from Hunter Tidwell and Erik Hedberg gave Austin Peay State University men’s golf a top-three finish at the fifth annual Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, hosted by Tennessee Tech at Sevierville Golf Club.
The Govs matched their second-round 290 to pull even with Evansville and earn a share of third place with an 877 (297-290-290)—their lowest three-day total of the 2016-17 season.Tidwell continued his march up the leaderboard, finishing tied for fourth thanks to a final-round 68 to finish six-under par (71-71-68).
In addition to leading the tournament in par-3 (2.83/hole) and par-5 (4.25/hole) scoring, he knocked in a tournament-high 15 birdies.
Tidwell’s 68 was his best round as a Gov and the best round posted by an Austin Peay golfer in three spring tournaments. It also served as the best final round for a Governor since Austin Kramer closed his APSU career with a 69 at last season’s Ohio Valley Conference Championship.
Hedberg closed out strong on a course where he’s enjoyed significant success over the years. After a successful fourth-place showing last season, Hedberg moved up seven spots in the final round to a tie for 12th thanks to a final-round 70, giving him a three-over 219 (74-75-70) for the tournament.
Despite a final-round 80, sophomore Sean Butscher salvaged his outing with a respectable 227 (74-73-80), one shot ahead of Alex Vegh (81-71-76-228) and two clear of Austin Lancaster (78-75-76-229). Competing in the individual slot, freshman Michael Busse (76-77-77-230) tied for 40th, averaging 3.08/hole on par-3s.
Austin Peay will take the remainder of March off before returning to action at the Coca-Cola Wofford Invitational, April 3rd-4th, in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate
Dates: March 19th – March 21st
