APSU Men’s Golf finishes 3rd at Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

Sevierville, TN – On Tuesday, March 21st, tremendous final rounds from Hunter Tidwell and Erik Hedberg gave Austin Peay State University men’s golf a top-three finish at the fifth annual Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate, hosted by Tennessee Tech at Sevierville Golf Club.

The Govs matched their second-round 290 to pull even with Evansville and earn a share of third place with an 877 (297-290-290)—their lowest three-day total of the 2016-17 season.

In addition to leading the tournament in par-3 (2.83/hole) and par-5 (4.25/hole) scoring, he knocked in a tournament-high 15 birdies.

Tidwell’s 68 was his best round as a Gov and the best round posted by an Austin Peay golfer in three spring tournaments. It also served as the best final round for a Governor since Austin Kramer closed his APSU career with a 69 at last season’s Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

Hedberg closed out strong on a course where he’s enjoyed significant success over the years. After a successful fourth-place showing last season, Hedberg moved up seven spots in the final round to a tie for 12th thanks to a final-round 70, giving him a three-over 219 (74-75-70) for the tournament.

Despite a final-round 80, sophomore Sean Butscher salvaged his outing with a respectable 227 (74-73-80), one shot ahead of Alex Vegh (81-71-76-228) and two clear of Austin Lancaster (78-75-76-229). Competing in the individual slot, freshman Michael Busse (76-77-77-230) tied for 40th, averaging 3.08/hole on par-3s.

Austin Peay will take the remainder of March off before returning to action at the Coca-Cola Wofford Invitational, April 3rd-4th, in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Box Score

Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

Sevierville Golf Club (River Course)

Sevierville, TN

Dates: March 19th – March 21st

Finish School – Players Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Totals T 3 Austin Peay State University 297 290 290 877 T 4 Hunter Tidwell (1) 71 71 68 210 T 12 Sean Butscher (2) 74 73 70 219 T 29 Erik Hedberg (3) 74 75 80 227 T 32 Alex Vegh (5) 81 71 76 228 39 Austin Lancaster (4) 78 75 76 229

