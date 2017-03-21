APSU releases 2017 Football Schedule

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University Football head coach Will Healy announced the 11-game 2017 football schedule Monday evening, March 20th with five games slated to be played in Fortera Stadium.

The Governors will kickoff the 2017 campaign on Thursday, August 31st on the road at BCS and American Conference opponent Cincinnati in Nippert Stadium.

APSU will open its 2017 home slate in Fortera Stadium against FCS foe Morehead State on Saturday, September 16th before traveling to rival Murray State on Saturday, September 23rd.

The Govs open a two-game homestand beginning with UT Martin on Saturday, September 30th before closing with Jacksonville State to open the month of October on Saturday, October 7th.

APSU will make the short trip down to Nashville for a close-to-home road game against Tennessee State on Saturday, October 14th before coming back to Fortera Stadium on Saturday, October 21st for the Homecoming contest against Southeast Missouri.

The Govs end the season with two of their final three contests on the road, both of which come in the shape of the two-game road trip. First, the Govs will head to Tennessee Tech on Saturday, November 4th before wrapping up their road games with a trip to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, November 11th.

The 2017 regular season finale will be in Fortera Stadium when Eastern Illinois comes to Clarksville on Saturday, November 18th.

Date Opponent Location 8/31/2017 Cincinnati Cincinnati, Ohio 9/9/2017 Miami (OH) Oxford, Ohio 9/16/2017 Morehead State University Clarksville, TN 9/23/2017 Murray State University Murray, KY 9/30/2017 University of Tennessee at Martin Clarksville, TN 10/7/2017 Jacksonville State University Clarksville, TN 10/14/2017 Tennessee State University Nashville, TN 10/21/2017 Southeast Missouri State University Clarksville, TN 11/4/2017 Tennessee Tech University Cookeville, TN 11/11/2017 Eastern Kentucky University Richmond, KY 11/18/2017 Eastern Illinois University Clarksville, TN

