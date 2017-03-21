|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Gas and Water reports Madison Street Lane Closure for Continued Natural Gas Line Work
APSU releases 2017 Football Schedule
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University Football head coach Will Healy announced the 11-game 2017 football schedule Monday evening, March 20th with five games slated to be played in Fortera Stadium.
The Governors will kickoff the 2017 campaign on Thursday, August 31st on the road at BCS and American Conference opponent Cincinnati in Nippert Stadium.Ten days later, the Govs will travel back to Ohio this time to take on the RedHawks of Miami University with kickoff set for Saturday, September 9th.
APSU will open its 2017 home slate in Fortera Stadium against FCS foe Morehead State on Saturday, September 16th before traveling to rival Murray State on Saturday, September 23rd.
The Govs open a two-game homestand beginning with UT Martin on Saturday, September 30th before closing with Jacksonville State to open the month of October on Saturday, October 7th.
APSU will make the short trip down to Nashville for a close-to-home road game against Tennessee State on Saturday, October 14th before coming back to Fortera Stadium on Saturday, October 21st for the Homecoming contest against Southeast Missouri.
The Govs end the season with two of their final three contests on the road, both of which come in the shape of the two-game road trip. First, the Govs will head to Tennessee Tech on Saturday, November 4th before wrapping up their road games with a trip to Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, November 11th.
The 2017 regular season finale will be in Fortera Stadium when Eastern Illinois comes to Clarksville on Saturday, November 18th.
Austin Peay State University
2017 Football Schedule
SectionsSports
TopicsAmerican Conference, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Football, APSU Fortera Stadium, APSU Men's Football, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Cincinnati, Clarksville TN, Colonels, Eagles, Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Golden Eagles, Governors, Govs, Jacksonville State, Miami, Morehead State, Murray State, Nashville TN, Nippert Stadium, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Racers, Redhawks, Skyhawks, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, Tigers, UT-Martin, Will Healy
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed