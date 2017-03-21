APSU Women’s Golf’s Ashton Goodley leds Govs at Citrus Challenge

APSU Sports Information

Sorrento, FL – Sophomore Ashton Goodley‘s final-round 74 led the way for Austin Peay State University women’s golf at the Citrus Challenge, hosted by Morehead State and RedTail Golf Club.

Putting was the missing ingredient for the Govs this week, as a number of misses conspired to keep Austin Peay outside the top-10.

The Governors 955 (323-316-316) placed them 13th, one spot ahead of Ohio Valley Conference foe Eastern Illinois.

“I’m confident we’re heading in the right direction,” said head coach Sara Robson. “We need to work on shot execution and putting to be ready to play well this weekend. I believe in this team and their ability; they need to believe as well.”

Goodley’s final-round 74 moved her nine spots up the leaderboard and made her Austin Peay’s top finisher; she concluded play with a three-round 234 (77-83-74), finishing two spots and one stroke ahead of her sister Taylor Goodley (75-79-81-235), who tied for 40th.

Senior Amber Bosworth rallied back after a rough opening day to card a three-round 246 (87-78-81), while freshman Meghann Stamps was the lone Governor to improve her score in each round (86-81-80-247). Senior Morgan Kauffman rounded out the scoring for Austin Peay at 247 (85-78-85).

“I was very proud of Ashton today,” Robson said. “She had a couple of big holes but stayed patient and was able to make some birdies. Amber and Meghann hit the ball well; Meghann played well the last two days, but had some struggles 20 yards and in that we’ll take care of this week.”

The Govs continue a busy March next weekend when they travel to Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale, Illinois for the Saluki Invitational.

