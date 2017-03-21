|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Gas and Water announces Madison Street Water Outage and Lane Closure Planned for Wednesday Cancelled
City of Clarksville invites Vendors to Purchasing Workshop
Firms interested in doing business with the City of Clarksville should attend
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan invites everyone interested in learning more about how to do business with the City of Clarksville to attend a Vendors Workshop.
The event will be from 9:00am-11:00am Wednesday, March 29th at Freedom Point in Liberty Park.
Camille Thomas, the City Purchasing Director, says the event should be of interest to businesses who want to sell products and services to the City, including everyone from vendors of office supplies to construction contractors, consultants, architects and engineers. The City’s past and present vendors, as well as newcomers, are welcome.
The event is free and open to all local business representatives, but registration is required by contacting the City Purchasing Office at 931.553.2477 or by emailing purchasing@cityofclarksville.com
Seats will be reserved for the first 175 registrants. A few seats remain, so act soon if you are interested in attending.
“Our purchasing department works to obtain the best value and maintain integrity in the use of public money,” Mayor McMillan said. “Our vendors are partners in this process of delivering quality goods and services for citizens. This workshop is a good way to strengthen that relationship and ensure the best results for the city, businesses and taxpayers.”
Thomas and her staff will lead participants through a variety of topics, including:
The event is part of Public Procurement Month, which is proclaimed each March to promote excellence in government purchasing practices.
The City of Clarksville is dedicated to professional public procurement practices, which promotes honesty, and fights corruption, favoritism, fraud and waste by conducting the process in an open manner consistent with the rules, regulations and good business practices.
SectionsBusiness
TopicsCamille Thomas, City of Clarksville, Clarksville Mayor, Clarksville TN, Freedom Point, Kim McMillan, Liberty Park, Vendors Workshops
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed