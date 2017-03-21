|
Clarksville Police are searching for runaway juvenile Kaleen Michelle Delozier
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is looking for missing juvenile Kaleen Michelle Delozier.
Delozier, 17, was last seen on March 18th, 2017 leaving her workplace of McDonald’s on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.
She was last seen wearing black pants and a McDonald’s work shirt. She is described as a white female with red hair and green eyes.
She is 5′ 3″ and weighs 115 lbs. Kaleen has a large pink flower tattoo on her left arm and tattoos on her right foot.
If anyone has any information in regards to Kaleen’s whereabouts, please call Detective Cunningham at 931.648.0656 Ext: 5195 or call or text the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477)–TEXT to 274637 (CRIMES) or 1.800.TBI.FIND
