Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police are searching for runaway juvenile Kaleen Michelle Delozier

March 21, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department is looking for missing juvenile Kaleen Michelle Delozier.

Delozier, 17, was last seen on March 18th, 2017 leaving her workplace of McDonald’s on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a McDonald’s work shirt. She is described as a white female with red hair and green eyes.

If anyone has seen Kaleen Michelle Delozier please call 931.645.TIPS (8477)--TEXT to 274637 (CRIMES) or 1.800.TBI.FIND.

If anyone has seen Kaleen Michelle Delozier please call 931.645.TIPS (8477)–TEXT to 274637 (CRIMES) or 1.800.TBI.FIND.

She is 5′ 3″ and weighs 115 lbs. Kaleen has a large pink flower tattoo on her left arm and tattoos on her right foot.

If anyone has any information in regards to Kaleen’s whereabouts, please call Detective Cunningham at 931.648.0656 Ext: 5195 or call or text the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477)–TEXT to 274637 (CRIMES) or 1.800.TBI.FIND


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives