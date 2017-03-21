Samford visits APSU Softball Wednesday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s softball team, after playing 21 of its first 22 games away from its home facility Cheryl Holt Field, will begin a six-game homestand, 2:00pm, Wednesday when they play host to Samford, in their last non-conference doubleheader before beginning Ohio Valley Conference play this weekend.

The opening contest of the doubleheader will be the 46th meeting all-time between the Governors and the Bulldogs, dating back to their first contest on March 15th, 1989.

The Govs trail in the overall series between former OVC rivals 31-14, including a 7-13 mark in Clarksville.

Offensively the Govs are led by third baseman Danielle Liermann, who enters the games batting .377, including four doubles, five home runs and 18 RBIs.

She is followed by catcher Carly Mattson‘s .364 batting average – which includes five doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs.

Shortstop Kendall Vedder is batting .293, with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs, while Kacy Acree has seen her batting average rise to a .279, with two doubles, two triples and five home runs. She has also driven in 16 runs, while leading the team in runs scored (17) and stolen bases (10).

In the circle, three Govs have picked up wins this season led by freshman Kelsey Gross‘ 5-4 win-loss record, a 4.82 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 56.2 innings of work.

Seniors Autumn Hanners (2-6, 4.61 ERA, 31 K’s) and Christiana Gable (1-3, 5.19 ERA, seven K’s) have also recorded wins this season.

