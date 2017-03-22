101st Airborne Division’s 227th Quartermaster Co. deploys in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve

Written by Sgt. Neysa Canfield

101st Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public

Fort Campbell, KY – Approximately 200 Soldiers from 227th Quartermaster Company, 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Sustainment Brigade, 101st Abn. Div. deployed to the United States Army Europe area of operations March 20th, in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

Capt. Amanda Fonk, commander for 227th Qm. Co., 129th CSSB, 101st Abn. Div. Sust. Bde., 101st Abn. Div., said Soldiers will be divided throughout several countries in order to provide needed support in the different areas.

In order to provide the different countries with that type of support, equipment readiness was critical, said Fonk.

“Conducting maintenance to standard on each [piece of] equipment was important to ensure all equipment was ready for travel,” said Fonk. “We had to ensure equipment was prepared to travel through rail, vessel and convoy and ready to operate once it arrived at its final destination.”

Fonk added that aside from equipment readiness, the company conducted a variety of training events to ensure Soldiers of all levels were prepared to execute the mission.

“We conducted a series of [field training exercises], drivers training, and even some [new equipment training],” explained Fonk. “During the preparation process we received a lot of new personnel and equipment, so it was crucial to conduct training and familiarization in order to ensure everyone was proficient in their jobs.”

Among the 200 Soldiers approximately 80 percent were new deployers, which also made it important to implement the different training events, said Fonk.

“There are senior and some junior leaders within our company who have deployment experience and will be able to give that wealth of knowledge to our inexperienced Soldiers,” said Fonk.

Among the Soldiers who will deploy for the first time was Pfc. Robert Duncan III, a shower and laundry specialist with 227th Qm. Co., 129th CSSB.

“I’m a little nervous about deploying, but I think I’m more excited to see the different things Europe has to offer,” said Duncan. “I’m really excited to get to learn about the different culture and be able to do my job in support of the mission at the same time.”

Robert Duncan Jr., Duncan’s father, traveled from Louisiana to see his son leave and said that he is nervous to have his only son deploy, but is proud and excited for the experiences he will gain while deployed.

Fonk, who took command of the company in October 2016, said she is proud of all the hard work her Soldiers have done throughout the process of preparing for the nine-month deployment and knows that her Soldiers are ready to support the operation.

