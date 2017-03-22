|
|
|
AAA says for now Gas Prices continue to drift lower
Clarksville, Hopkinsville has some of the cheapest Gas in Tennessee
Tampa, FL – Gas prices have declined 14 of the last 16 days. During that time, the national average price has declined 2 cents. Pump prices have drifted lower on increased inventories and declining oil prices.
“Gas prices are falling now, but fundamentals are pointing higher,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gulf Coast refineries are moving into their peak maintenance season, causing them to reduce gasoline production at a time when demand is slowly rising. This seasonal trend, could push gas prices 25-50 cents higher by June, unless oil prices do not recover as expected.”Crude oil prices recorded a new 2017 low of $47.72, but returned to nearly $49.00 a barrel by the end of the week.
Conversations swirled following comments from the Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, that OPEC would be willing to extend production cuts beyond the six-month agreement, especially if global inventories stay bloated.
The energy minister’s comments gave little support to the market as the OPEC production freeze continues to be diluted by elevated U.S. production. Oil service company, Baker Hughes, reported that the U.S. rig count increased again last week when producers added 14 drilling rigs in the United States.
Traders will continue to watch whether OPEC and non-OPEC members make moves to further cut production in an attempt to balance the global oil supply. The most recent EIA forecast has WTI crude ranging from $46.00-$63.00 a barrel in May.
Fuel Fundamentals
(Based on weekly data provided by the EIA)
Regional Gas Prices
Florida gas prices averaged $2.264 on Sunday – 2 cents less than a week and month ago, 23 cents more than a year ago.
Georgia gas prices averaged $2.17 on Sunday – 2 cents less than a week ago, 1-cent less than a month ago, and 21 cents more than a year ago.
Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.04 on Sunday – 1-cent less than a week ago, 2 cents less than a month ago, and 22 cents more than a year ago.
Motorists can find the lowest gas prices in their area by downloading the free AAA Mobile app.
Current and Past Price Averages
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.
All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
About The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, travel, insurance and financial services offerings to over 9 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 56 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety.
