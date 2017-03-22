APSU Board of Trustees will have first meeting March 30th

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s inaugural Board of Trustees will convene for its first meeting at 416 College Street on Thursday, March 30th at 1:30pm. The public is invited to attend this historic event.

The act called for the establishment of a Board of Trustees for Austin Peay and the other five universities. The Austin Peay Board of Trustees will ultimately assume most of the oversight previously provided by the TBR.

In accordance with the legislation, the board is made up of 10 members—eight members nominated by the governor, one faculty member selected by the APSU faculty, and one nonvoting student member appointed by the APSU Board of Trustees.

Last month, the Tennessee General Assembly confirmed Haslam’s eight board nominees and the APSU faculty’s nominee, Dr. Nell Rayburn, APSU professor of mathematics. During the board’s meeting on March 30th, the members will select a student trustee to serve for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The board will vote on several items at this initial meeting, including the adoption of bylaws, the election of officers and the establishing of a Code of Ethics and Conflict of Interest Policy.

To watch the meeting live, or to view meeting materials such as the agenda, please visit http://www.apsu.edu/president/board-meeting-materials

For more information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7572.

Agenda

Austin Peay State University

416 College Street

Clarksville, TN 37040

March 30th, 2017

1:30pm

President’s Remarks/Call to Order

Roll Call/Introductions/Declaration of Quorum

Adoption of Agenda

Action Items

A. Review and Adoption of Bylaws B. Election of Officers C. Ratification of President D. Appointment of Board Secretary E. Selection of Student Trustee F. Approval of Committee Structure and Appointments G. Confirmation of the Director of Internal Audit H. Review and Approval of Code of Ethics and Conflict of Interest Policy I. Review and Approval of Policies Review and Approval of Housing Rates for the 2018-2019 Academic Year K. Review and Approval of Academic Programs L. Approval of Meeting Calendar for 2017-2018

Information Item

A. Update on the University’s Accreditation- Substantive Change Process

Adjourn

