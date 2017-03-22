|
APSU Board of Trustees will have first meeting March 30th
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s inaugural Board of Trustees will convene for its first meeting at 416 College Street on Thursday, March 30th at 1:30pm. The public is invited to attend this historic event.The institutional board was created as part of Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam’s FOCUS Act, which the state passed last year, changing the governance structure of higher education in Tennessee and the relationships between the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR), the six TBR universities and the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.
The act called for the establishment of a Board of Trustees for Austin Peay and the other five universities. The Austin Peay Board of Trustees will ultimately assume most of the oversight previously provided by the TBR.
In accordance with the legislation, the board is made up of 10 members—eight members nominated by the governor, one faculty member selected by the APSU faculty, and one nonvoting student member appointed by the APSU Board of Trustees.
Last month, the Tennessee General Assembly confirmed Haslam’s eight board nominees and the APSU faculty’s nominee, Dr. Nell Rayburn, APSU professor of mathematics. During the board’s meeting on March 30th, the members will select a student trustee to serve for the 2017-2018 academic year.
The board will vote on several items at this initial meeting, including the adoption of bylaws, the election of officers and the establishing of a Code of Ethics and Conflict of Interest Policy.
To watch the meeting live, or to view meeting materials such as the agenda, please visit http://www.apsu.edu/president/board-meeting-materials
For more information on the meeting, contact the Secretary to the Board at 931.221.7572.
Agenda
Austin Peay State University
March 30th, 2017
President’s Remarks/Call to Order
Roll Call/Introductions/Declaration of Quorum
Adoption of Agenda
Action Items
Information Item
Adjourn
