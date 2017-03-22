Austin Peay State University to host 2017 College of BusinessCareer Connections Fair on April 4th

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – Next month, Austin Peay State University College of Business students and alumni will have an opportunity to meet with local and regional employers seeking full-time and internship/co-op candidates during the 2017 College of Business Career Connections Fair.

The 2017 College of Business Career Connections Fair will be from 1:30pm-3:30pm on Tuesday, April 4th, at the APSU Morgan University Center Ballroom.

Employer registration is open, and employers may register at www.myinterfase.com/apsu/employers

Space is available for employers who are hiring interns, part-time or full-time positions.

All College of Business students and alumni are encouraged to attend if they are seeking employment opportunities. APSU Career Services offers online resources for students and alumni to prepare for this event.

Visit www.apsu.edu/careers for more information on resumes, cover letters and the job searching process.

For additional information, contact career services at 931.221.6544 or careerservices@apsu.edu


