|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Austin Peay State University to host 2017 College of BusinessCareer Connections Fair on April 4th
Clarksville, TN – Next month, Austin Peay State University College of Business students and alumni will have an opportunity to meet with local and regional employers seeking full-time and internship/co-op candidates during the 2017 College of Business Career Connections Fair.
The 2017 College of Business Career Connections Fair will be from 1:30pm-3:30pm on Tuesday, April 4th, at the APSU Morgan University Center Ballroom.
Employer registration is open, and employers may register at www.myinterfase.com/apsu/employers
Space is available for employers who are hiring interns, part-time or full-time positions.
All College of Business students and alumni are encouraged to attend if they are seeking employment opportunities. APSU Career Services offers online resources for students and alumni to prepare for this event.
Visit www.apsu.edu/careers for more information on resumes, cover letters and the job searching process.
For additional information, contact career services at 931.221.6544 or careerservices@apsu.edu
SectionsEvents
TopicsAPSU, APSU Career Services, APSU College of Business, Austin Peay State University, Clarksville TN, College of Business Career Connections Fair, Job Fair
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed