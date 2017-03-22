Chase Hamilton’s walkoff gives APSU Baseball 9-8 win over Arkansas State

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball right fielder Chase Hamilton‘s hard ground ball with the bases loaded in the ninth inning supplied the game-winning run as the Governors won in walkoff fashion, 9-8, against Arkansas State, Wednesday, at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (11-9) trailed 8-4 entering its half of the seventh inning but the Governors comeback started when first baseman Dre Gleason walked to start the frame and center fielder Alex Robles doubled down the left field line.

The Govs resumed their march in the ninth when left fielder Cayce Bredlau worked a base on balls after falling behind in the count. Designated hitter Parker Phillips was hit by a pitch while attempting to bunt, representing the winning run. Gleason doubled down the left field line to tie the game.

Arkansas State (11-9) then intentionally walked Robles to load the bases. The Red Wolves then brought the infield in against Hamilton, who slammed a ground ball off the second baseman. The ball got far enough away from the fielder to allow Phillips to score the winning run.

The Govs late rally turned aside the Red Wolves mid-game burst. Arkansas State scored five runs in the fourth inning and another run in the fifth to build a 6-2 lead. Second baseman Jeremy Brown had a three-run home run in the fourth while left fielder Drew Tipton added a solo home run in the fifth.

Austin Peay’s burst handed left-handed reliever Levi Primasing (1-0) his season’s first victory after he pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Newberg’s three RBI led the Govs with five other hitters also recording an RBI each. Gleason, Phillips and second baseman Garrett Giovannelli had two hits each.

Arkansas State reliever Zachary Patterson (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing two runs on a hit and two walks in the ninth inning. Red Wolves first baseman Joe Schrimpf led the offense with a 2-for-5, three RBI effort that included a two-run home run in the eighth inning.

Who Governed

With the bases loaded, no outs and the infield drawn in Hamilton smashed a ground ball hard at the second baseman who had it glance off his body. The misplay was enough to allow freshman Parker Phillips to score from third on what was a ground out.

Notably

Another Walkoff Win

The Governors won in walkoff fashion for the second straight home game.

Newberg Bombs Away Again

Sophomore Brett Newberg proved to be a dangerous pinch hitter once again, delivering a three-run home run to left field that narrowed the deficit to 8-7 in the eighth inning. It was his second pinch hit home run this season.

Govs Go Double

Austin Peay hit just the one home run but hammered four doubles in the contest, each in a run-scoring frame. First baseman Dre Gleason had a pair of doubles, his second supplying the game-tying run in the ninth inning.

Primasing Back To The Win Column

Govs reliever Levi Primasing picked up the win – his first victory since March 8th, 2015.

Austin Peay continues its home stand when it hosts Ohio Valley Conference leader Tennessee Tech in a three-game series scheduled to begin Friday.

Sections

Topics