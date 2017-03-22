|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Chase Hamilton’s walkoff gives APSU Baseball 9-8 win over Arkansas State
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s baseball right fielder Chase Hamilton‘s hard ground ball with the bases loaded in the ninth inning supplied the game-winning run as the Governors won in walkoff fashion, 9-8, against Arkansas State, Wednesday, at Raymond C. Hand Park.
Austin Peay (11-9) trailed 8-4 entering its half of the seventh inning but the Governors comeback started when first baseman Dre Gleason walked to start the frame and center fielder Alex Robles doubled down the left field line.APSU head coach Travis Jansen turned to Brett Newberg in a one-out pinch hit opportunity and it paid off as he hit a home run to cut the deficit to one run, 8-7.
The Govs resumed their march in the ninth when left fielder Cayce Bredlau worked a base on balls after falling behind in the count. Designated hitter Parker Phillips was hit by a pitch while attempting to bunt, representing the winning run. Gleason doubled down the left field line to tie the game.
Arkansas State (11-9) then intentionally walked Robles to load the bases. The Red Wolves then brought the infield in against Hamilton, who slammed a ground ball off the second baseman. The ball got far enough away from the fielder to allow Phillips to score the winning run.
The Govs late rally turned aside the Red Wolves mid-game burst. Arkansas State scored five runs in the fourth inning and another run in the fifth to build a 6-2 lead. Second baseman Jeremy Brown had a three-run home run in the fourth while left fielder Drew Tipton added a solo home run in the fifth.
Austin Peay’s burst handed left-handed reliever Levi Primasing (1-0) his season’s first victory after he pitched a scoreless ninth inning.
Newberg’s three RBI led the Govs with five other hitters also recording an RBI each. Gleason, Phillips and second baseman Garrett Giovannelli had two hits each.
Arkansas State reliever Zachary Patterson (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing two runs on a hit and two walks in the ninth inning. Red Wolves first baseman Joe Schrimpf led the offense with a 2-for-5, three RBI effort that included a two-run home run in the eighth inning.
Who Governed
With the bases loaded, no outs and the infield drawn in Hamilton smashed a ground ball hard at the second baseman who had it glance off his body. The misplay was enough to allow freshman Parker Phillips to score from third on what was a ground out.
Notably
Another Walkoff Win
Newberg Bombs Away Again
Govs Go Double
Primasing Back To The Win Column
Austin Peay continues its home stand when it hosts Ohio Valley Conference leader Tennessee Tech in a three-game series scheduled to begin Friday.
SectionsSports
TopicsAlex Robles, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Baseball, APSU Men's Baesball, APSU Sports, Arkansas State, Austin Peay State University, Brett Newberg, Cayce Bredlau, Chase Hamilton, Clarksville TN, Dre Gleason, Drew Tipton, Garrett Giovannelli, Governors, Govs, Jeremy Brown, Joe Schrimpf, Levi Primasing, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Parker Phillips, Raymond C. Hand Park, Red Wolves, Tennessee Tech, Zachary Patterson
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed