Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Wins First Place in National Awards Program

Alexandria, VA – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) is a first-place winner in the 23rd annual Magna Awards program, which is sponsored by the National School Boards Association’s (NSBA’s) flagship magazine, American School Board Journal (ASBJ).

The Magna Awards recognize school districts and their leaders for taking bold and innovative steps to improve the lives of students and their communities.

The program, a collaboration of the school system’s Board, the CMC Education Foundation and the Chamber, invites a local audience to learn more about instruction and curriculum in the school system through direct interaction with students.

“Creativity and innovation are needed to help students realize their full potential,” said Thomas J. Gentzel, NSBA Executive Director and CEO. “The Magna Award-winning districts are prime examples of how public schools all over the country are working to give students a high-quality education and life.”

This year’s 15 first-place winners were selected by an independent panel of school board members, administrators, and other educators from more than 200 submissions in three enrollment categories: under 5,000 students, 5,000 to 20,000 students, and over 20,000 students.

The Magna Awards are supported by Sodexo, a leader in delivering sustainable, integrated facilities management and food service operations.

CMCSS was one of five districts which won first place in the over 20,000 students category, along with:

Detroit Public Schools Community District, Detroit, Michigan

Henrico County Public Schools, Henrico, Virginia

Manatee County Public Schools, Bradenton, Florida

Springdale School District, Springdale, Arkansas

Clarksville-Montgomery County School Board chairman Anne Murtha and board member Charlie Patterson will accept the award at the National School Boards Association annual meeting next week in Denver, CO.

