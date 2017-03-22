Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police reports runaway juvenile Kaleen Michelle Delozier found

March 22, 2017
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN -The Clarksville Police Department says Kaleen Michelle Delozier has been located.

Delozier, 17, had been last seen on March 18th, 2017 leaving her workplace of McDonald’s on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

There is no further information available at this time.

Missing juvenile Kaleen Michelle Delozier found.

Missing juvenile Kaleen Michelle Delozier found.


