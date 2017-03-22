Nashville Sounds to hold 2nd annual “Big Guitar Brewfest” May 20th

Over 50 Local and Craft Breweries to be Featured in Annual Event

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club will host the “Big Guitar Brewfest” at First Tennessee Park for the second consecutive year, the team announced today.

From 5:00pm-8:00pm on Saturday, May 20th, over 50 local and craft breweries will be on hand for beer connoisseurs. Tickets to the event cost $35.00 for general admission and $50.00 for VIP. Early bird pricing ($10.00 off all tickets) is available to the public Monday, March 20th through Thursday, April 20th.

Tickets are available at the Sounds’ ticket office and online at www.nashvillesounds.com

VIP ticket holders will enjoy unlimited beer, liquor samples, a souvenir mini-mason jar for samples and access to the game area in The Band Box during the entire event.

General Admission Ticket ($35.00): General Admission includes unlimited beer, liquor samples, a souvenir mini-mason jar for samples and access to the game area in The Band Box from 5:00pm-8:00pm.

Food will be for sale at the first base concession areas throughout the event.

Volunteers are needed for the “Big Guitar Brewfest” and will be accepted by Centerplate General Manager Dave Keitel. If interested, please call 615.515.1140 or e-mail david.keitel@centerplate.com

The 2017 season will be the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Opening Day is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11th as the Sounds host the Oklahoma City Dodgers at 6:35pm at First Tennessee Park.

Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

Sections

Topics