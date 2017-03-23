|
APSU Softball kicks off OVC Season hosting Morehead State, Eastern Kentucky
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – This weekend at Cheryl Hot Field, Austin Peay State University’s softball team will open the Ohio Valley Conference part of it 2017 regular-season schedule by hosting Morehead State and Eastern Kentucky for a pair of doubleheaders.The Govs (10-14), who are coming off a sweep of Samford on Wednesday, will face Morehead State – the winners of nine straight — at 2:00pm Friday to open the weekend, while Eastern Kentucky comes in on Sunday, with a noon scheduled first pitch.
The opening game versus Morehead State (16-7) will be the 84th all-time between the OVC rivals, dating back to April 6th, 1986 – the fourth-most played series in APSU history, with the Govs holding a 35-47-1 record versus the Eagles all-time and 15-19 overall in games played in Clarksville.
The APSU-EKU (11-16) series is the fifth-most played series in school history (72 games), dating back to April 3rd, 1993, with the Govs recording a 15-57 all-time mark versus the Colonels and 9-21 in home contests.
Offensively, the Govs are led by catcher Carly Mattson‘s .394 batting average, which includes five doubles and seven home runs among her 28 total hits, while also driving in 17 runs and scored 15 times.
Third baseman Danielle Liermann follows right behind with a .373 batting average, with five doubles, six home runs and a team-high 20 runs driven in.
Shortstop Kendall Vedder rounds out the Govs .300 hitters, as she comes into the weekend batting .313, with five doubles and four home runs. She has driven in 13 this season.
Outfielder Kacy Acree also comes into the weekend swinging a hot bat, riding an 11-game hit streak — batting .371 over that span – and raising her season average to .280, with two doubles, two triples, five home runs and a team-high 18 runs scored. She is also tied with outfielder Rikki Arkansas with a team-best 10 stolen bases.
In the circle, three Govs have picked up wins this season led by freshman Kelsey Gross‘ 7-4 win-loss mark, with a 4.69 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 65.2 inning of work.
Seniors Autumn Hanners (2-6, 4.61 ERA, 311 K’s) and Christiana Gable (1-3, 5.53 ERA, nine k’s) have also recorded wins this season for APSU.
