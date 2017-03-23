Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU’s Lidia Yanes Garcia Named OVC Player of the Week

March 23, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's Tennis - Austin Peay State UniversityNashville, TN – Austin Peay State University sophomore Lidia Yanes Garcia was named the Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week after going 2-0 in her No. 1 singles spot in a pair of APSU wins during the week as announced by the league office Wednesday.

Lidia Yanes Garcia Named OVC Player of the Week

Yanes Garcia reeled off a pair of wins this weekend when she defeated Ani Popiashvili from Tennessee State 6-2, 6-1 and Belmont’s Laura Kent 6-3, 7-5 to keep her 5-match winning streaking alive.

She also pulled a crucial win in her No. 3 doubles match against Belmont, 6-3, when paired with Isabela Jovanovic.

Yanes Garcia and the Govs head into the second weekend of OVC action at 2-0 and will host Jacksonville State Saturday at 10:00am at home.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives