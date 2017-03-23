|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
APSU’s Lidia Yanes Garcia Named OVC Player of the Week
APSU Sports Information
Nashville, TN – Austin Peay State University sophomore Lidia Yanes Garcia was named the Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week after going 2-0 in her No. 1 singles spot in a pair of APSU wins during the week as announced by the league office Wednesday.
Yanes Garcia reeled off a pair of wins this weekend when she defeated Ani Popiashvili from Tennessee State 6-2, 6-1 and Belmont’s Laura Kent 6-3, 7-5 to keep her 5-match winning streaking alive.
She also pulled a crucial win in her No. 3 doubles match against Belmont, 6-3, when paired with Isabela Jovanovic.
Yanes Garcia and the Govs head into the second weekend of OVC action at 2-0 and will host Jacksonville State Saturday at 10:00am at home.
SectionsSports
TopicsAni Popiashvili, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Sports, APSU Tennis, APSU Women's Tennis, Austin Peay State University, Belmont, Isabela Jovanovic, Jacksonville State, Lady Govs, Laura Kent, Lidia Yanes Garcia, Nashville TN, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, OVC Women's Tennis Player of the Week, Tennessee State
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed