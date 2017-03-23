|
Austin Peay’s Lidia Yanes Garcia named APSU Athlete of the Week
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team sophomore Lidia Yanes Garcia has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.
The Governors No. 1 enjoyed a sterling start to the Ohio Valley Conference season, going 2-0 to open league play against Tennessee State and Belmont, winning in straight sets against the Tigers Ani Popiashvili (6-2, 6-1) and the Bruins Laura Kent (6-3, 7-5). She teamed with Isabela Jovanovic for a 6-3 doubles win against Belmont’s Maddie Gilley and Abbie Mather as well.
For her efforts, Yanes Garcia took home her season’s first adidas®/Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honor.
The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year.
Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.
Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included:
