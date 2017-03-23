Austin Peay’s Lidia Yanes Garcia named APSU Athlete of the Week

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team sophomore Lidia Yanes Garcia has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.

The Governors No. 1 enjoyed a sterling start to the Ohio Valley Conference season, going 2-0 to open league play against Tennessee State and Belmont, winning in straight sets against the Tigers Ani Popiashvili (6-2, 6-1) and the Bruins Laura Kent (6-3, 7-5). She teamed with Isabela Jovanovic for a 6-3 doubles win against Belmont’s Maddie Gilley and Abbie Mather as well.

For her efforts, Yanes Garcia took home her season’s first adidas®/Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honor.

The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year.

Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.

Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included:

Senior first baseman Dre Gleason , of the baseball team, hit .500, scored four runs and drove in two during the three-game Battle of the Border series against Murray State.

, of the baseball team, hit .500, scored four runs and drove in two during the three-game Battle of the Border series against Murray State. Junior Hunter Tidwell , of the men’s golf team, finished fourth with a six-under par 210 (71-71-68) at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Sevierville. The Alcoa native led the tournament in par-3 (2.83/hole) and par-5 (4.25/hole) scoring, knocking down a tournament-high 15 birdies. His final-round 68 was the best by a Governor over the final 18 holes in 2016-17.

, of the men’s golf team, finished fourth with a six-under par 210 (71-71-68) at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Sevierville. The Alcoa native led the tournament in par-3 (2.83/hole) and par-5 (4.25/hole) scoring, knocking down a tournament-high 15 birdies. His final-round 68 was the best by a Governor over the final 18 holes in 2016-17. Sophomore Christina White and freshman Jenna Panning, of the beach volleyball team, went 3-1 as a duo at the first-ever Governors Beach Duals, defeating UT Martin (21-17, 21-13), Missouri Baptist (20-22, 21-18, 15-13) and Carson-Newman (21-9, 16-21, 15-8).

Sections

Topics