Big test ahead for Austin Peay State University Track and Field at Joe Walker Invitational

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University track and field returns to action against a stacked field this weekend when the Govs kick off the Joe Walker Invitational, Friday. The two-day meet is hosted by Ole Miss at the Ole Miss Track and Field Complex in Oxford, Mississippi.

Kicking off the meet—and reprising her bronze-winning turn at the OVC Indoor Championships last month—is senior Christiana Harris; she will take her first crack at the heptathlon against 17 of the region’s best.

Seniors Kaylnn Pitts and Chancis Jones will compete in the long and triple jump, against competitive field which includes Memphis’ Chardae Greenlee, an NCAA East Preliminary qualifier a year ago. The last time Austin Peay ventured to Ole Miss, Pitts won the triple jump over Greenlee in the 2014 edition.

Austin Peay’s very own 2016 Preliminary qualifier, sophomore Savannah Amato, will be pushed by a competitive field in Oxford; it includes two Preliminary qualifiers (Memphis’ Dorina Baiker and Ole Miss’ Katy McAuley) and six athletes with career-bests of 4.00m or better.

Senior Myiah Johnson will make one more run in the 100m hurdles in Oxford; one of the Governors few competitors with experience at Ole Miss, Johnson was third in the 100m hurdles at the 2014 event.

A pair of Governor freshmen qualified for the fastest section of the 100m dash. Garielle Netter and Diamond Battle, last spotted breaking the 60m indoor record at the OVC Championships, will compete in the last of five heats in the 100m dash.

Live results will be supplied by CFPITiming.com. Inclement weather is expected on Saturday in Oxford, which could affect results.

