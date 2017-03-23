Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Darrell Allison receives Excellence in Law Enforcement Award

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate Darrell Allison on receiving the United States Attorney Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement.

Allison is 32-year veteran of law enforcement and the current Assistant Director of the 19th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

The award recognizes those in the law enforcement community who save lives, stop violence, protect the peace, and bring healing to victims and communities.

MCSO's Darrell Allison receives the United States Attorney Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement.

Allison was recognized for an investigation that resulted in disrupting a drug syndicate trafficking opiates throughout the southeast.

United State Attorney David Rivera presented the awards in a formal ceremony at the Nashville Downtown Public Library on March 9th, 2017.


