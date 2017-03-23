TBI cancels Amber Alert for 1-year old Isiah Edwards

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tennessee Bureau of InvestigationMemphis, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has canceled its Tennessee state wide Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old Isiah Edwards. The Memphis Police Department have found the child and he is safe.

The baby was never in danger according to Memphis Police. He was not in the car when it was stolen. The child had been with relatives since last night.

The mother had told police that her child was in the car when it was stolen from a gas station. This set off a massive search for the child and the TBI issuing an Amber Alert. The mother now faces some serious charges for giving a false report.

