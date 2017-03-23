TBI issues Tennessee Statewide Amber Alert for 1-year old Isiah Edwards

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a statewide AMBER Alert on behalf of Memphis Police Department for 1-year old Isiah Edwards, a black male, 2’ and 25 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, camouflage pants and black “Jordan” tennis shoes.

Isiah was in the back of a vehicle that was stolen at approximately 12:40pm in the 6200 block of Knight Arnold Road in Memphis. The vehicle has been recovered.

The suspect is a black male named “Shack,” 5’8” and medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black and white baseball cap and black jacket.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Isiah, or the suspect, please call 911, Detective Donald Crowe with the Memphis Police Department at 901.545.2677 or 1.800.TBI.FIND.

Amber Alert: Isiah Edwards



Isiah Edwards Sex Male Race Black Age 1 Address Memphis, TN Height 2′ 00″ Weight 25lbs Hair Color Black Eye Color Brown Clothing/Additional Last seen wearing a tan shirt, camouflage pants and black “Jordan” tennis shoes. NIC# M253803844

