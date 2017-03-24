Altra Federal Credit Union receives national Desjardins Youth Financial Education Award

Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union has been awarded a first place national-level Youth Desjardins Award for their excellence in promoting and providing financial education to youth of all ages in the areas they serve.

Altra Federal Credit Union partners with Banzai! to bring financial lessons into the classroom to local schools, and provides numerous summer camps on financial education to kids.

The Desjardins Award program, sponsored by the Credit Union National Association, recognizes leadership within the credit union movement on behalf of youth financial education. This is the first Youth National Desjardins award that Altra Federal Credit Union has received.

This award is named after Alphonse Desjardins, who founded the first credit unions in Canada and the U.S. in the early 1900s. This pioneer of the credit union movement first popularized youth savings clubs and in-school credit unions.

About the Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide, full-service cooperative financial institution with more than 93,000 members and $1.2 billion in assets. They currently have 17 locations in eight states. Altra was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Onalaska, WI.

For more information, visit www.altra.org

