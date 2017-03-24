|
Autumn Hanners’ gem lifts Austin Peay Softball past Morehead State
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Autumn Hanners took a shutout into the seventh inning versus Morehead State, Friday afternoon at Cheryl Holt Field, before coming away with a 7-1 Ohio Valley Conference victory and a split of their doubleheader after APSU dropped Game 1, 11-0.
The loss by Morehead State ended their 10-game win streak.Hanners (3-6) scattered seven hits over six-plus innings, along with two walks and three strikeouts, before leaving the game after walking the leadoff hitter in the top of the seventh inning.
Austin Peay (11-15, 1-1 OVC) would take the lead in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI double by Kendall Vedder and extend that lead to 2-0 in the fourth on a Drew Dudley single.
Vedder would record two hits, while Dudley was 1-for-1 with two walks.
The Govs would blow the game open in the fifth inning, scoring four runs, with two runs coming in on a home run by Danielle Liermann, one on a solo shot down the left field line by Carly Mattson and the final run scoring on an illegal pitch.
Liermann recorded three hits to lead the Govs, while Mattson picked up two hits.
APSU’s final run came in the sixth inning, on an RBI single by Liermann, with the Eagles (17-8, 1-1 OVC) breaking up the shutout in the top of the seventh on an RBI single by Allison Rager.
Robyn Leighton and Ellen Barrett led the Eagles with two hits each.
In Game 1 it was all Morehead State, as they blasted four home runs – including two by Rager – to account for nine of the Eagles 11 runs.
Leighton and Barrett had the other two homers for Morehead State.
Those runs were more than enough for Eagles starting pitcher Chelsea McManaway (10-3), as she limited the Govs to one hit – an infield single by Kacy Acree in the bottom of the third inning – and walks to Christiana Gable in the second inning and Eric Inagaki in the third, while striking out 13.
The Govs closeout their six-game homestand, noon, Sunday when they play host to Eastern Kentucky for an OVC doubleheader.
