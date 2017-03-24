Clarksville’s Garden of Hope Community Garden Now Accepting Applications

Clarksville, TN – Garden of Hope in Clarksville, TN is now accepting applications for plots at both sites. Vegetables aren’t the only things that grow in the Garden of Hope in Clarksville. Hope grows there too.

The mission of the program is to grow and distribute fresh produce to local food banks and help feed hungry people in our community. Giving gardens like the Garden of Hope provides local residents opportunities to make a difference and connect to the environment.



Site 2 is located at 108 Adkins Street in North Clarksville.

All gardeners or organizations are required to complete an application form to adopt a plot. A $25.00 deposit and a plot fee of $25.00 per 10×10 plot is due by May 15th, 2017.

The $25.00 deposit shall be returned to adoptee at the end of the gardening season if the plot is maintained and cleaned up according to the guidelines. If a plot is abandoned or neglected during the growing season, the deposit will not be refunded.

So, if you need a place to garden or just want to volunteer please contact Montgomery County Extension Agent Karla Kean at 931.648.5725 or kkean@utk.edu

www.facebook.com/GardenOfHopeClarksvilleTn?ref=hl

Tennessee State University, The University of Tennessee, USDA and County Governments Cooperating. The Agriculture Extension Service offers its programs to all persons regardless to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

