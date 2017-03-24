|
LBL’s Nature Station is an Outdoor Classroom for Homeschoolers during April
Land Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Homeschooler families are invited to use Woodlands Nature Station as their outdoor classroom in April at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.
Visitors can pick up a “Nature Discovery Activity Book” to guide them through exploration activities such as a pond exploration, bird identification, and animal math. Complete activities to earn an official Nature Discovery Patch and certificate. Nature Station is open 10:00am-5:00pm, daily in April.Homeschoolers can take part in staff-led programs about trees, pioneer skills, fossils, and more. Programs will be offered throughout April. See the complete program schedule below. Visitors can also enjoy up-close animal encounter programs daily at 3:30pm and see the Parade of Raptors at 4:30pm.
Homeschoolers’ Day at Nature Station will be Friday, April 28th, 10:00am-3:00pm and will focus on forests. Activities about tree identification, forest animals and the role of fire in the forest, will highlight the day.
Programs included with regular admission: ages 13 and up $5.00; ages 5-12 $3.00; ages 4 and under are free. Some programs require additional fees, as noted. Fourth grade students can go to https://everykidinapark.gov/, get their free Every Kid in a Park pass, and get their family in for free.
Homeschoolers’ Month Program Schedule:
Nature Discovery self-guided activity book and activities available 10:00am-5:00pm, daily.
Additional programs include:
Afternoon Animal Encounter programs at 3:30pm, daily:
Parade of Raptors at 4:30pm, daily.
Check out the Calendar of Events for more information about weekend nature programs.
To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 800.LBL.7077 or 270.924.2000.
