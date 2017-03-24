TWRA announces 2017 NASP State Championships return to Murfreesboro

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) will hold its 11th state championships at the 2017 event set for March 30th-31st in Murfreesboro, TN.

The NASP State Championships will be returning to the Tennessee Miller Coliseum for the eighth consecutive year. A record field of close to 1,900 students is expected to participate. The students will be representing more than 90 schools.

Sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), many of the Volunteer State’s best student archers will again participate in this year’s event. The NASP program began in Tennessee in 2004 and has seen tremendous growth since its inception.

“We are pleased with the continued growth of the program,” said Don Crawford, the program’s coordinator for the TWRA. “We continue to welcome new schools and students to the program each year.”

There will be three divisions. Schools will compete in the elementary, middle school and high school divisions. Awards will be presented to the top teams and individual finishers in each division.

The record field has caused the increase of flights to be added. Competition will start at 9:45am each day with the first flight and four more flights to follow. The awards ceremony is expected to begin at 5:00pm on the second day of the competition. The public is welcome and invited to attend. There is no admission charge.

Central Magnet High and Central Magnet Middle School captured the state championships in their respective divisions while Christiana Elementary won its division at the 10th anniversary edition last spring.

CHET’s Laurel Thompson was the event’s top female shooter for the third consecutive year. Central Magnet’s Craig Bowen was the top male shooter for the second consecutive year.

Tennessee began NASP in late 2004 with 12 pilot schools participating in the program. The number of schools has grown to 327 that now participate in the program. NASP is a two-week curriculum taught during school that teaches International Style Target Archery.

Each student will shoot 30 arrows, 15 from 10 meters and 15 from 15 meters with a maximum score of 300. The top team and top 10 individuals in each division automatically receive a bid to compete in the 2017 National NASP Tournament to be held May 11th-13th in Louisville, KY. There will also be at-large bids for those who qualify.

If a school or teacher is interested in starting a NASP program, please contact Don Crawford, Assistant Chief of Information and Education at Don.Crawford@tn.gov or 615.781.6542 or Matt Clarey, Regional Training Coordinator in TWRA Region III at Matt.Clarey@tn.gov or 931.484.9571.

Sections

Topics