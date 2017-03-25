APSU Women’s Tennis beats Jacksonville State for Third Straight Win

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team improved to 3-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play after knocking off Jacksonville State 6-1 Saturday afternoon at the APSU Tennis Courts.

After JSU conceded the No. 3 doubles match the Govs needed one win to secure the doubles point.

The Govs continued to roll through singles taking three of the five matches in straight sets. Brittney Covington clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-2 win from her No. 5 singles spot. Ana Albertson was the final Gov on the court as she outlasted Malin Buechner 6-7(7-9), 6-0, 12-10.

APSU will host Southeast Missouri State on Friday, March 31st for its next contest.

Match Results

Austin Peay 6, Jacksonville State 1

Singles

1. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. ULANDAY, Genevie (JSUW) 6-3, 6-1

2. Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. MONSALVE, Diana (JSUW) 6-3, 6-2

3. CONEJERO, Alba (JSUW) def. Helena Kuppig (APSU) 6-1, 6-0

4. Ana Albertson (APSU) def. BUECHNER, Malin (JSUW) 6-7 (7-9), 6-0, 12-10

5. Brittney Covington (APSU) def. MAI, Svea (JSUW) 6-1, 6-2

6. Isabela Jovanovic (APSU) def. No player (JSUW), by forfeit

Doubles

1. Claudia Yanes Garcia/Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. ULANDAY, Genevie/MONSALVE, Diana (JSUW) 11-6

2. Helena Kuppig/Ana Albertson (APSU) def. CONEJERO, Alba/BUECHNER, Malin (JSUW) 7-6 (7-4)

3. Isabela Jovanovic/Brittney Covington (APSU) def. No player/No player (JSUW), by forfeit

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (6,2,3,5,1,4)

