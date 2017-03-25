Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Women’s Tennis beats Jacksonville State for Third Straight Win

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's Tennis - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team improved to 3-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play after knocking off Jacksonville State 6-1 Saturday afternoon at the APSU Tennis Courts.

After JSU conceded the No. 3 doubles match the Govs needed one win to secure the doubles point.

Austin Peay Women's Tennis gets 6-1 victory over Jacksonville State at APSU Tennis Courts, Saturday. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU earned the point after Helena Kuppig and Ana Albertson won their No. 2 doubles match 7-6 (7-4).

The Govs continued to roll through singles taking three of the five matches in straight sets. Brittney Covington clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-2 win from her No. 5 singles spot. Ana Albertson was the final Gov on the court as she outlasted Malin Buechner 6-7(7-9), 6-0, 12-10.

APSU will host Southeast Missouri State on Friday, March 31st for its next contest.

Match Results

Austin Peay 6, Jacksonville State 1

Singles

1. Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. ULANDAY, Genevie (JSUW) 6-3, 6-1

2. Claudia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. MONSALVE, Diana (JSUW) 6-3, 6-2

3. CONEJERO, Alba (JSUW) def. Helena Kuppig (APSU) 6-1, 6-0

4. Ana Albertson (APSU) def. BUECHNER, Malin (JSUW) 6-7 (7-9), 6-0, 12-10

5. Brittney Covington (APSU) def. MAI, Svea (JSUW) 6-1, 6-2

6. Isabela Jovanovic (APSU) def. No player (JSUW), by forfeit

Doubles

1. Claudia Yanes Garcia/Lidia Yanes Garcia (APSU) def. ULANDAY, Genevie/MONSALVE, Diana (JSUW) 11-6

2. Helena Kuppig/Ana Albertson (APSU) def. CONEJERO, Alba/BUECHNER, Malin (JSUW) 7-6 (7-4)

3. Isabela Jovanovic/Brittney Covington (APSU) def. No player/No player (JSUW), by forfeit

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (6,2,3,5,1,4)


