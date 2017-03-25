Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis loses to Tennessee Tech

March 25, 2017
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Men's Tennis - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 decision to Tennessee Tech Friday afternoon at the APSU Tennis Courts.

Playing down a man down, the Govs had to forfeit the No. 3 doubles match allowing for TTU the advantage.

Austin Peay Men's Tennis falls at home 7-0 to Tennessee Tech, Friday. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay Men’s Tennis falls at home 7-0 to Tennessee Tech, Friday. (APSU Sports Information)

The Golden Eagles won the No. 2 doubles match to secure the point.

TTU went through and swept the singles matches to earn the 7-0 sweep over the Govs.

APSU returns to action Saturday against Jacksonville State at noon. Weather depending the match will either be held outdoors at the APSU Tennis Courts or indoors in the APSU Indoor Tennis Center.

Match Results

Tennessee Tech 7, Austin Peay 0

Singles

1. MENA, Eduardo (TTU) def. Manuel Montenegro (APSU) 7-6 (7-0), 6-4

2. BERNARDES, Marcos (TTU) def. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) 7-5, 2-6, 6-2

3. ESTEBAN, Alberto (TTU) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-1, 7-6 (7-1)

4. ALFONZO, Jorge (TTU) def. Chad Woodham (APSU) 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

5. MILA, Marc (TTU) def. James Mitchell (APSU) 6-1, 6-1

6. TAJES, Carlos (TTU) def. No player (APSU), by forfeit

Doubles

1. Aleh Drobysh/Almantas Ozelis (APSU) vs. MENA, Eduardo/BERNARDES, Marcos (TTU) 3-5, unfinished

2. ESTEBAN, Alberto/NICOLAS, Guillermo (TTU) def. Manuel Montenegro/James Mitchell (APSU) 6-2

3. TAJES, Carlos/ALFONZO, Jorge (TTU) def. No player/No player (APSU), by forfeit

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (6,3,4,1,2,5)


Topics

