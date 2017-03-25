Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Austin Peay State University Softball start time vs. Eastern Kentucky pushed back two hours

March 25, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Softball - Austin Peay State UniversityClarksville, TN – Due to rain that will come through the mid-state area overnight, Austin Peay State University’s softball doubleheader versus Eastern Kentucky, Sunday at Cheryl Holt Field, has been pushed back to a 2:00pm first pitch.

Austin Peay Softball's home game against Eastern Kentucky Sunday has start time changed to 2:00pm. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay Softball’s home game against Eastern Kentucky Sunday has start time changed to 2:00pm. (APSU Sports Information)

Check back on Austin Peay’s official athletics website LetsGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for any further changes, updates or other information about the Govs softball team.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives