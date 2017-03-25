Austin Peay State University Softball start time vs. Eastern Kentucky pushed back two hours

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Due to rain that will come through the mid-state area overnight, Austin Peay State University’s softball doubleheader versus Eastern Kentucky, Sunday at Cheryl Holt Field, has been pushed back to a 2:00pm first pitch.

Check back on Austin Peay’s official athletics website LetsGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for any further changes, updates or other information about the Govs softball team.

