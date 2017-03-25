Planters Bank Presents to show “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday, March 26th

“Planters Bank Presents…” Film Series

Clarksville, TN – The “Planters Bank Presents…” film series next movie celebrates comedic actor Gene Wilder with the showing of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory”. This movie will be shown this Sunday, March 17th, 2017 at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 2:00pm.

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” is about five children from around the world, including Charlie Bucket, a poor boy whose mother is barely able to support his family, winning golden tickets to tour the mysterious candy factory, where they meet eccentric candy man Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder) and learn life lessons about honesty, punishment and reward.

Admission to each film in the “Planters Bank Presents…” series is $5.00 (cash or check only). Tickets are on sale now at the Roxy Regional Theatre box office. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to showtime.

Normal box office hours are 9:00am-2:00pm, Monday through Friday.

Popcorn and bottled water will be available as concessions.

This film series at the Roxy Regional Theatre is made possible by the generous support of Planters Bank and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.

