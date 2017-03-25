Saluki Invitational next for APSU Women’s Golf

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s golf has a quick turnaround this week, resuming a busy March with a trip to the Saluki Invitational, hosted by Southern Illinois at Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale, Illinois on Sunday, March 26th.

Included among that group are two other Ohio Valley Conference schools (Eastern Illinois and Tennessee State), as well as Fort Wayne, IUPUI, Lipscomb, Loyola-Chicago and the host Salukis.

The Govs are back on the course a week after completing the Citrus Challenge, with 36 holes scheduled for Sunday and an additional 18—weather permitting—Monday morning.

“We’re looking to playing well this weekend,” said head coach Sara Robson. “We’re familiar with this golf course, which should help us as we prepare. Everyone except Meghann (Stamps) has played here multiple times; the keys are being smart around the difficult greens and minimizing big numbers.”

Sophomore Ashton Goodley has been solid to open the spring campaign. She’s been the Governors highest finisher in each of Austin Peay’s first two spring tournaments, shooting less than 80 in four of five rounds.

Ashton’s sister Taylor Goodley, who led the Govs in four of five tournaments during the fall, has been just one shot behind Ashton’s pace during the first two tournaments—she will look to overcome back-to-back final-round scores of 81 and close out strong at Hickory Ridge.

Seniors Amber Bosworth and Morgan Kauffman look to put together solid 54-hole showings as they continue their final spring schedule. Stamps has improved in each round this spring, while making her spring debut as the individual this week will be junior AnnaMichelle Moore, who missed the first two tournaments due to injury.

“We need to stay focused on the small things individually, which make the difference in good rounds,” Robson said. “For some it’s the grip, for others it’s the tempo, and for all of us it will be getting the speed of the greens.

“We’re glad to have AnnaMichelle better and back on the road with us. We’ll see how she does this week; 36 holes on Sunday may be a challenge, but we’re excited she’s doing better.”

Golfstat.com will have live scoring for the event. The Govs wrap up a busy March next week at the Colonel Classic, hosted by Eastern Kentucky at the University Club at Arlington in Richmond, KY.

