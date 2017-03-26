|
Ashton Goodley in Top-Five, APSU Women’s Golf’s sits in fourth at Saluki Invitational
APSU Sports Information
Carbondale, IL – Behind a hole-in-one from Amber Bosworth and another stellar day from Ashton Goodley, Austin Peay State University finds itself in fourth with 18 holes remaining at the Saluki Invitational, hosted by Southern Illinois at Hickory Ridge Golf Club.With a two-round 634 (325-309), the Govs sit in fourth heading into Monday’s final round, three shots behind Lipscomb. Southern Illinois leads the way at 602, followed by Loyola (624), with a second SIU grouping one shot behind the Govs to round out the top-five.
Ashton Goodley‘s hot streak continued with a two-round 150 (77-73), which included a trio of first-round birdies and just two bogies in the second round.
Senior Morgan Kauffman shook off last week’s rough outing in Florida, shooting 159 (78-81), tying for 17th after 36 holes.
Taylor Goodley and Bosworth bounced back from matching 85s in the first round, with Goodley shooting 77 and Bosworth a 78 in round two. Bosworth’s second round featured an ace on the par-3, 130-yard hole No. 8—she helped the Govs average a 3.15 (six-over par) on par-3 holes over the course of 36 holes.
Freshman Meghann Stamps rounded out APSU’s lineup with a 167 (85-82; t-48th), while in her first action of the spring, junior AnnaMichelle Moore returned from injury with a 158 (80-78), tying for 12th after two rounds. Moore birdied hole No. 9 in both rounds, accounting for two of 11 total birdies on hole No. 9 on the day.
Austin Peay plays the final 18 holes Monday morning, beginning at 8:30am in Carbondale.
Box Score
Saluki Invitational
Dates: March 26th – March 27th
