Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Meeting Tuesday, April 4th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Ward 2 Clarksville City Councilman Deanna McLaughlin will hold a town hall meeting at the Clarksville Police Department District One Precinct located at 211 Cunningham Lane from 5:30pm – 6:30pm on Tuesday April 4th, 2017.

We will discuss the city council voting session agenda for April 6th, 2017 and other issues brought up by attendees.

We will also have a presentation on the Clarksville Montgomery County Sustainability Report

All are welcome to attend regardless of the City Council Ward that you live in.

