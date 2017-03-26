Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Meeting Tuesday, April 4th, 2017

March 26, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville City Council - Ward 2Clarksville, TN – Ward 2 Clarksville City Councilman Deanna McLaughlin will hold a town hall meeting at the Clarksville Police Department District One Precinct located at 211 Cunningham Lane from 5:30pm – 6:30pm on Tuesday April 4th, 2017.

Clarksville Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin

Clarksville Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin

We will discuss the city council voting session agenda for April 6th, 2017 and other issues brought up by attendees.

We will also have a presentation on the Clarksville Montgomery County Sustainability Report

All are welcome to attend regardless of the City Council Ward that you live in.


Sections

Politics

Topics

, , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives