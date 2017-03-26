|
Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Meeting Tuesday, April 4th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Ward 2 Clarksville City Councilman Deanna McLaughlin will hold a town hall meeting at the Clarksville Police Department District One Precinct located at 211 Cunningham Lane from 5:30pm – 6:30pm on Tuesday April 4th, 2017.
We will discuss the city council voting session agenda for April 6th, 2017 and other issues brought up by attendees.
We will also have a presentation on the Clarksville Montgomery County Sustainability Report
All are welcome to attend regardless of the City Council Ward that you live in.
