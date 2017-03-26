Clarksville Parks and Recreation offers Spring Break fun

Clarksville, TN – Springtime is near and Clarksville Parks and Recreation offers a wide variety of fun activities for you to enjoy while school is out during Spring Break.

The Kleeman Community Center, Crow Community Center and Burt-Cobb Community Center will be open daily during normal operating hours.

Recreation Center memberships are only $5.00 per person and are valid for an entire year at all three Centers. Discounted pricing is available for families with multiple children.

Please visit www.cityofclarksville.com/parksrec for more information including hours of operation.

Tumbling Day Camp Returns

We have teamed up with American Twisters Tumbling to bring a tumbling camp to the Clarksville community during the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System’s spring break, March 27th-30th. The camp will be held daily at American Twisters Tumbling, located at 438 Kelly Lane, from 10:00am to 2:00pm for children and teens ages 6-16. The cost to attend is $40.00 per participant. Space is available but limited, so sign up now by visiting www.cityofclarksville.com/parksrec and clicking the link to register online.

Make a Splash at New Providence Pool

New Providence Pool, located at 168 Cunningham Lane, will be open extended hours from 9:00am to 8:00p. beginning Monday, March 27th through Thursday, March 30th. The pool will be open from 9:00am to 6:00pm on Friday, March 31st. The inflatable obstacle course, “The Aqua Run Wibit,” the “AquaClimb” climbing wall, and kayaks will be available each day.

Wristbands($2.00) are required to access these features. Daily admission is only $3.00 Monday-Friday, and $5.00 Saturday and Sunday. Seasonal and year-round pool passes are also available.

Go for a Ride on a B-cycle

Meet your friends at McGregor or Liberty Park to enjoy a bike ride along the Cumberland River. Clarksville B-cycle 24-hour memberships start at $3.00, and entitle the rider to unlimited 60-minute bike rides. Rides lasting longer than an hour incur $1.00 usage fee for each additional 30 minutes. Individuals can purchase weekly, monthly, and annual memberships online that allow the rider to skip the kiosk and checkout bikes directly from the dock using the app or personal B-card.

For more detailed information, visit Clarksville.BCycle.com.

Explore Clarksville’s History

Visit Fort Defiance Interpretive Center and Civil War Park to learn about early settlement, pre-Civil War agriculture and industry in Clarksville, and the secession debate. Visitors can hear from Clarksville’s soldiers, slaves, and citizens about their experiences of the Civil War and Union occupation and see examples of Civil War weaponry and period clothing. Pack a picnic lunch and get outdoors to explore the earthworks and walking trail.

Get Outside

The City of Clarksville provides 21 parks that offer a variety of amenities including playgrounds, a skate park, picnic areas, walking trails, and pavilions. Several of the parks throughout Clarksville also feature restrooms, dog parks, open play areas, outdoor fitness equipment, basketball and tennis courts, and sport fields.

